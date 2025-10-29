Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have reportedly broken up again after rekindling their romance in September this year.

Actor Jacob Elordi has reportedly split from his YouTuber girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli. The couple are believed to have split in August of this year before rekindling their romance in September.

A source told People magazine that “It’s fully over. They are not getting back together." The source also said: “She’s fine about the Jacob split, she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father."

This month, NationalWorld reported on Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli splitting up after 24 years. A source told People magazine at the time that “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

As well as being parents to Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli also have another daughter, Isabella Rose. Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved in a college admissions scandal.

In August 2020, Lori was sentenced to two years in prison for her part in the US college admissions scam and her husband was given a five-month prison term. Lori Loughlin said via video link in 2020 that "I made an awful decision," and also said: "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

In 2020, Olivia Jade spoke to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones Willow Smith on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk and said: "“When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking — my thoughts are completely different now — ‘How are people mad about this?’

Olivia Jade also said: “I know that sounds so silly, but in the bubble that I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. A lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff that advantaged.”

Olivia Jade also added that“It’s not fair and it’s not right, but it was happening. And so, when this first came out, I was like, ‘I don’t really understand what’s wrong with this.'”

When it comes to Olivia Jade’s relationship with Jacob Elordi, they have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2021. Before the couple dated, Jacob Elordi was in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Olivia Jade was dating Jackson Guthy.