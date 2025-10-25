Benito Skinner shared details of his split on his podcast RIDE with Mary Beth Barone.

American comedian and actor Benito Skinner, who is best known for his online persona Benny Drama, has split from his boyfriend of nine years, Terrence O’Connor. Benito Skinner also starred and created Overcompensating for Amazon Prime Video in 2025.

Benito Skinner revealed the news about his split from Terrence O’Connor on his podcast RIDE with Mary Beth Barnone. He said: “Terry and I are no longer together,” but he did reveal that the split was “amicable.”

Benito Skinner also said: “We both just love each other so much and have so much love and respect for each other, and we treated each other with love and respect until the end.”

Benito Skinner also revealed that “I feel so unbelievably lucky to have met him and to be a part of his family,” and also said: “I love his family. I love the cousins.

Terrence O'Connor and Benito Skinner have split after nine years. (L-R) Terrence O'Connor and Benito Skinner attend the "Overcompensating" Screening And After-Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Prime Video) | Getty Images for Prime Video

“So I hope that if anything, you should believe in love, because I really had it and I really feel so lucky to have met him and to have been around his genius.”

In an interview with NYLON, photographer and digital strategist Terence O’Connor spoke about their first meeting at a party in 2016 and said: “I really had a That’s So Raven moment where I was immediately like ‘I’m going to marry him.’

Terence O’Connor added that “He told me he wanted to be an actor. I was like ‘I don’t know how I could help you become an actor, but maybe we could try to get you a following on Instagram.”

Benito Skinner revealed to Elle magazine how Terrence O’Connor encouraged him to make his Instagram public and said: “All I want for everyone—but especially queer people, because they’re my favorite, obviously—is to have someone who champions them.

He also said: “I think we had been on two dates and he was like, ‘Well, you’re making sketches. Your Instagram should be public.’...I was so scared, because I was like, ‘They’re going to make fun of my gay voice.’...Two weeks later, I’m [posting] in a wig.”