Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis got engaged in 2019 after just two months of dating.

Celebrity couple Fional Falkiner and Hayley Willis have split after seven years. Former model Fiona Falkiner first became well known after appearing as a contestant on The Biggest Loser Australia in 2016 and went on to host the show. Hayley Willis was a sports presenter from 2014 to 2021 on Channel Nine.

Fiona Falkiner shared the news of the couple’s split on her Instagram stories and wrote: ﻿"Hayley and I have made the extremely tough call to separate.”

Fiona also wrote: "Our priority will always be the wellbeing and happiness of our two boys, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect.

Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis attend the Ferrari F8 Tributo Launch at White Bay Cruise Terminal on August 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) | Getty Images

"We ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter."

Fiona and Hayley got engaged after Hayley asked Fiona to marry her when they were on holiday together. At the time, Final wrote: “She asked and I said yes!” Hayley shared photographs of the proposal and wrote: “15.4.19 I asked, and you said yes!”

Hayley also said: “I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, Fee”

Fiona and Hayley are parents to two boys, Hunter and Spencer. They welcomed their first son Hunter in May 2021, the couple used a sperm donor and Fiona gave birth to Hunter. Using the same sperm donor, Hayley gave birth to Spencer in August 2022.

In May 2025, Fiona shared a tribute to Hayley on Instagram and wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to my incredible wife, Hayley! 💖 Being a mother alongside you has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so proud of us and our wonderful boys, we are raising together. Motherhood has truly changed me for the better, and I cherish every moment with our family.

“This is my first Mother’s Day without my mum but I hold her close in my heart and know she is watching over us, guiding our family with love. I also want to take a moment to celebrate my amazing mother-in-law, Sharon. Thank you for everything you do for us—you are an incredible Nan Nan, and we are so grateful to have you in our lives. 💐❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mums out there! You know who you are xxx.”