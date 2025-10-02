A Hollywood romance created in front of the cameras has come to an un-fairytale end as co-stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman have reportedly split.

The pair - who met on the set of Netflix hit Emily in Paris - were reported by TMZ on Wednesday (01.10.25) to have gone their separate ways after almost two years of dating.

After being rumoured to be dating in October 2023, the Joy Ride star confirmed their relationship on Instagram the following year. The 34-year-old actress thanked Paul, 31, for all that he had done throughout her health scare in 2024 that saw her hospitalised with critical septic shock.

She wrote: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Lead star Lily Collins, 36, knew immediately that there was a spark between her co-stars - but Ashley played it all down. She previously told E! News: "We started in a really great friendship. We just loved working together and as a collaborator, I loved working with him and as a scene partner.

"So what happened with Lily was that she called it out first to me and I said, 'No, that's not happening.' And then when things did really blossom in a big way, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to tell her because now I lied.'"

Paul had also gushed that he felt like the "luckiest man in the world" being with Ashley .He told PEOPLE in 2024: "The relationship part happened after filming, but I felt that [support] from the very beginning with her. She's so generous, so supportive. As a fellow castmate, I'm so lucky to be working with her – our relationship aside. I feel like the luckiest man in the world."