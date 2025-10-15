Ariana Biermann is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

TV stars Ariana Biermann and boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, who were high school sweethearts, have split after nearly a decade of dating. Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy are best known for appearing on the television show Next Gen NYC on Bravo.

The bio for Ariana Biermann on Bravo’s website reads: “Ariana Biermann is the first in her family to leave Atlanta and step out on her own — no safety net, no family backup, just high-school sweetheart Hudson, a dream of launching a streetwear line, and a one-way ticket to New York City. Growing up with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” taught her how to navigate chaos, keep her circle tight and always stand up for what’s right.

“Can she build a life on her own terms or is she about to learn that Southern loyalty doesn’t always translate in the big city?”

TV stars Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy have split after nearly a decade of dating.

Ariana Biermann, 23, has now taken to her Instagram stories to share the news that she and Hudson McLeroy have split. She wrote: “Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways,” while these things are never easy, we both know it’s what’s best for us right now.”

Ariana also wrote: “we are so grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years. Sometimes life takes you in different directions and that’s okay.”

Hudson McLeroy also shared Ariana Biermann’s news about their split on his Instagram stories. In October 2022, Ariana took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for Hudson and wrote: “my stink, you are everything i could dream of, and have been since we were 14. you have the purest sweetest soul of anyone i know. im so thankful i get to love you, and to experience your love.

“it's one of a kind. you have brought me more happiness then i knew was possible. i love our little games, our movie nights, our pizza nights, our main event nights, our punch buggy's, our everything.

“i love that ur a kid w me. i love the way you love me. thank you for finding joy in everything w me. thank you for helping me w my battles throughout these last 7 years, i don't know what i would do without you. my twin flame. you make me whole. i love you more then words could explain.

“happy birthday baby you deserve everything and more. Xo”