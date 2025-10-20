OnlyFans star McKinley Richards and YouTuber Jack Doherty had a Las Vegas wedding in November 2024.

In November 2024, OnlyFans star McKinley Richardson, 22, and YouTuber Jack Doherty had a Las Vegas wedding that was livestreamed to his 15.3 million followers. Jack Doherty, 22, is best known as an American YouTuber and former Kick streamer who performs stunts and pranks.

When they were at the altar, Jack Doherty surprised McKinley Richardson with a prenup. He said: “So, shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat,” and also added that “If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million.

“I’ll also receive 100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce.”

The New York Post reported that “Doherty also said Richardson couldn’t talk or date to “any other guys if we divorce” for a period lasting “250 years” and added she will “still have to cook, clean and do my laundry.” It was a moment that quickly went viral, with many unable to determine whether or not the vows were a joke, largely as Doherty is known for pulling pranks.”

McKinley Richardson and YouTuber Jack Doherty split, why has she called their wedding vows ‘humiliating’? Photo: mckinleyrichardson/Instagram | mckinleyrichardson/Instagram

It would seem that this time around Jack Doherty wasn’t pulling a prank as he has reportedly moved out of their $3.5 million mansion they had recently bought in Fort Lauderdale in Florida. McKinley Richardson has now spoken out about the vows she has deemed ‘humiliating’ in a two-part episode on her friend Camilla Araujo’s podcast.

A week ago, Camilla Araujo took to her Instagram and wrote: “This is a different episode. Please be kind. Please be open minded. We love you guys- podcast out now on Camilla’s YT channel 🫶.”

McKinley starts off by describing Jack as “amazing,” and “I want people to know he was so different at the beginning.” She also revealed that “it was a lot different behind closed doors. That was the beginning of the end.”

Although McKinley Richardson and Jack Doherty’s wedding was not legally binding, she told Camilla Araujo that “The vows that he wrote in front of my dad, he made my dad stand up centre stage and he read out these disgusting vows.”

Jack Doherty has 2.8M followers on Instagram, and according to his bio, has “🚀15M on YouTube, 10M on TikTok.” In November last year, he shared a video on his Instagram and wrote: “We got married!❤️ #jackdoherty @mckinleyrichardson.”

In response, one fan wrote: “She looks 28 he looks 12,” whilst another fan commented a week ago and said: “just finished camilla’s podcast. so sad.”