Criss Angel and wife of 13 years Shaunyl Benson have split for a second time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magician, illusionist and musician Criss Angel, real name Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, has accused his now estranged wife Shaunyl of being a “narcissist” who has “destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man”.

The 57-year-old, who shares three children with his ex, posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page on Friday (October 10), for his fans, in which he had said they had probably noticed he was “going through something personal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, then went on to make his claims about his former love, “Today I stopped following a narcissist – somebody who destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man,” he wrote.

He also appealed to his followers to unfollow Shaunyl too. “Please Do NOT support someone who has damaged the lives of beautiful children and everyone around them. Thank you all for your love and support during this very difficult time. Loyally yours, Xcriss,” he penned.

Fans also noticed that he changed his Instagram bio to: “Single Father of 3 Beautiful Kids”. The couple were married twice and will now be heading for a second divorce. The pair first tied the knot in secret just before Valentine’s Day in February 2015 after three years of dating, but reportedly divorced soon after.

Magician Criss Angel has split from singer Shaunyl Benson after 13 years together. They have been married twice and are now heading for a second divorce. Photo by Instagram/@shaunylbenson. | Instagram/@shaunylbenson

But, they rekindled their relationship and in 2023, the illusionist proposed to her again and they have been together ever since - up until now. The duo share three child together; 11-year-old Johnny, Xristos Yanni, aged 6, and Illusia, age 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny had battled with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia on and off for a numver of years but has been cancer-free since January 2022.

When they married for a second time, Shaunyl posted on Instagram to say that Criss would always be “her one”. “A forever promise from my ex husband/current boyfriend/ future husband lol in our own little bubble of uniqueness. Here’s to our wild ride over the last almost 11 years.. with many speed bumps and detours along the way. But after everything my love, you’re still THE one. @crissangel forever and ever and ever baby,” she said.

Shaunyl, who is a 34-year-old singer songwriter, responded to her estranged husband’s statement in a video posted on her own Instagram just minutes later. She posted a video of her talking directly to the camera, in which she said she was speaking her “truth” because it had been brought to her attention that “someone [was] trying to defame” her.

In response to her husband’s claim that she was “in pursuit of another man,” she admitted that she “sent a message to a rockstar” after not speaking to another man in 12 years “besides her baby daddy.” She went on to claim that she thought he would never answer her back but admitted she “thought he was cute” and was feeling “lonely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also acussed Criss of cheating on her and said that “infidelity had been very present” in the relationship on his side, but that she “had to forgive” him for the sake of their children.

Going to to say that it was her who had chosen to end the marriage for good, she said: “Me leaving now has nothing to do with anybody else and anyone that says that is just trying to grip onto the idea that there’s something more there,” she said.

She then detailed a “heart shattering” incident within their relationship that took place four years ago, shortly after their youngest child was born.

She concluded her video to say that she is “a good woman”. She went on: “I have always built my foundation on the family unit. I have forgiven a lot of things to make my family work. I have turned a blind eye to things to make my family work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, she said she ultimately “decided to detach” and “go a different way” because she was “living a lie”. She also urged other mums who are unhappy to stop staying in their relationships “for the sake of the kids”.

It’s not known exactly when Criss and Shaunyl split, but she last posted about him in mid-August. Criss, meanwhile, last posted about her in July, in celebration of her birthday. He wrote: “Happy 34th Birthday My love @shaunylbenson - Have a beautiful one with health and happiness always. You’re an amazing Mom, my best friend and lover! You’re so special to me and my love grows for you each and everyday baby. We are blessed to have each other and our beautiful family. God bless you always my love.”

Criss has not responded publicly to the claims made by his now ex-wife.