Actor Kiran Raj is in intensive car in hospital after suffering chest injuries in a car accident. Photo by Instagram/@itskiranraj. | Instagram/@itskiranraj

An actor has suffered chest injuries and is in intensive care in hospital after being in a car accident while on his way home from an refugee centre.

Kiran Raj was travelling in his black Mercedes Benz with a friend when the incident happened on Tuesday (September 10) in an area of India. According to TV9 Kannada, the actor has sustained injuries to his chest, but it’s unclear precisely how the incident occured. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in a suburb called Kengeri, where he is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to reports, the 31-year-old star was returning home after visiting a refugee centre. The actor’s friend, who has not been named but has said to be an executive producer, is not thought to have suffered an injuries.

Hours before his accident, Kiran had shared a video from his visit to the centre on his Instagram Stories. He can be seen speaking to a group of elderly people there. He told them about his latest film release, Ronny: The Ruler. He said: “My film is releasing on the 12th (Thursday). I need all of your blessings for it to be successful”. They then showed their support by clapping for the actor. The video was tagged with the Kiran Foundation, a good cause founded by the actor for providing education to homeless children and a community for senior citizens.

In videos which the actor has been tagged in on Instagram this morning (Wednesday September 11), he can be seen sat in a hospital bed while he speaks to the camera. He reassured his fans and said: “There’s nothing to worry [about]. [I am] completely fine.” He went on to say that doctors had given him treatment and held up his hand to his chest, suggesting the reports about him having chest injuries are correct. He did not, however, reveal the nature of his injuries or give any more details about the accident. He also thanked the fans who have sent him messages of support.

Famously known for his role as Harsha in the Kannada series Kannadathi, Raj was preparing for the release of his latest film Ronny: The Ruler. Apart from Kannada shows and films, he is also known for starring in Hindi series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Love By Chance, and Tu Aashiqui, among others. He is also the owner of a prestigious restaurant DOT in Bangalore, the capital of India's southern Karnataka state.