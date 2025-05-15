Actors Mara Lane and Jonathan Rhys Meyers married in 2016 and are parents to son Wolf.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Mara Lane has revealed on Instagram that she split from her fellow actor husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers three years ago. She wrote: "Almost three years since J and I separated and it's been a journey of clearing debris - both physically and emotionally.

"Thankful and excited for us both and what future holds."

Mara Lane also made reference to his sobriety as he has previously battled alcohol addiction and also wrote: “J also cleared his land and he's coming up on a year of sobriety this summer.

"Wolf is so happy and proud of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your resilience and determination are inspiring, ready to take on new opportunities and roles and make an even bigger impact on the world. Keep going, you're awesome."

Mara Lane gave birth to the couple’s son Wolf in December 2016, but in 2017, she revealed that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage with their second child. Mara Lane wrote: “To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts. I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions.

Actress Mara Lane reveals she split up with actor husband Jonathan Rhys Meyer three years ago. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone. Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband's defense.

“I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours. Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too. I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact. I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place. We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up.

“I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does.

“Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity.”

Mara also wrote about her husband Jonathan’s struggles with depression and alcoholism when photos were published of him looking intoxicated and dishevelled at Dublin airport. She wrote: “9/7/17 Forever Young 🙏🏻🙌🏻With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back.

“Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you.

“To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law.

“I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.

Sending love to those in...

“Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on.

“We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so much in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J.”