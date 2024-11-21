Actress Toian Matchinga dead at 82: She appeared in the TV series The Wild Wild West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toian Matchinga also wrote an erotic novel and worked as a ghostwriter for MGM, NBC and Paramount Pictures.

Toian Matchinga’s name at birth was Caryn Lee Matchinga and she was born on November 23, 1941 in Ohio. After she studied at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she received an acting and playwright scholarship, she then moved to New York.

As well as appearing as a guest star three times in the TV series The Wild Wild West, Toian also appeared on shows such as I Dream of Jeannie, The Odd Couple and Death Valley Days. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “On the big screen, Matchinga appeared for Don Siegel in Madigan (1968), for Irvin Kershner in Up the Sandbox (1972) and Raid on Entebbe (1976) and, in her final onscreen role, for Costa-Gavras in Mad City (1997).”

When it came to her personal life, she married Harold Brown on New Year’s Eve in 1976 and he passed away in 2004. Toian Matchinga was not only an actress but a ghostwriter too for MGM, NBC and Paramount Pictures and wrote an erotic novel called The Girl.

Toian Matchinga is survived by siblings Bonnie and Rudy, son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Betsy and grandchildren Zoe and Zachary. The Hollywood Reporter also said: “Caryn was a gifted storyteller, often sharing outrageous and hilarious tales from her colorful life in New York and Hollywood,” her family noted. “She had a knack for leaving everyone around her in stitches and maybe just a bit uncomfortable.”

Toian Matchinga passed away at home in Belmont, Massachusetts and her family said that she died of natural causes.