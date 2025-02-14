Tributes have been paid to Toluwalope Adegboyega after she tragically passed away.

Actress Toluwalope Adegboyega was best known for playing Floria in Abattoir, a web series created by Damilola Mike Bamiloye, an actor and producer of gospel films. Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Drama Ministry and a renowned drama evangelist paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote: “Tolou left a great impact and was called home to heaven!”

Following Mike Bamiloye’s tribute, he has received over 2K comments and one fan wrote: “May her soul rest in peace,” whilst another wrote: “Rest well my ear Flora. Your role in Abattoir is an indication that anyone can be saved.”

Judging by Toluwalope Adegboyega’s Instagram page, it would seem that she tragically leaves behind baby twins. One fan wrote: “Jesus 😢😢 rest in peace,” whilst another wrote: “😢😢😢😢 RIP Tolu.”

At the beginning of December, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram and wrote: “As we step into the final month of the year, I pray this December brings you countless blessings, joy, and peace. May the beauty of the season fill your heart with happiness, and may your home be surrounded with love and warmth.

“I pray for good health, divine favor, and success in all your endeavors. May your dreams come true, and may the year end with testimonies of victory and breakthrough.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a December full of laughter, gratitude, and celebration. HAPPY NEW MONTH😍😍😍😍”

According to the Daily Post, actress Toluwalope Adegboyega reportedly passed away on February 4, 2025 after succumbing to her injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2024 on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria.

In November last year, Baba Gbenro, who also appeared in Abattoir, passed away. His death was shared by actor Oluwaseun Adejumobi on his Instagram page, who wrote: “Heavens’s gain again. General has gone to rest.”