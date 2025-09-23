Adult film star Lina Bina was 24-years-old when she died on August 5, 2025.

When adult film star Lina Bina, known online as Missjohndough, died at 24 on August 5, 2025, Lina Bina had 193.2K followers on TikTok and also had an Instagram account which has since been deactivated.

Adult content creator Coco Bliss posted about her devastation at the news after Lina Bina’s death and shared a photograph of the pair celebrating at a nightclub on her Instagram story. She wrote: “You left us too soon. @imlinabina,” and then used angel emojis. She also shared another photograph of LIna and wrote: “Rest in peace lovely @imlinabina.”

When the news of adult film star LIna Bina’s death broke, fans took to her TikTok to share their disbelief. One wrote: “RIP OMG I CAN’T BELIEVE IT WHAT HAPPENED,” whilst another said: “but how she was so healthy looking.”

Reddit users also shared their thoughts on Lina Bina’s passing and one wrote: “Damn and she was only 24! Rest in peace,” whilst another said: “rest in power to her. condolences to her family and loved ones💐.”

It has now been revealed what Lina Bina’s cause of death was. People magazine has reported that “According to the Polk County Medical Examiner's office, the adult film star died due to a pulmonary embolism on Aug. 5. She had also been experiencing diminished mobility from a recent motor vehicle crash.”

In August, content creator Sweet Monae shared her thoughts about LIna Bina’s death on TikTok and said: “It still doesn't feel real saying it out loud. I have to keep watching pictures and videos and keep going over everything in my head.”

Sweet Monae also said: “It’s just not sitting right for me,” and also criticised “some of the stuff people have been saying.” Sweet Monae also revealed that "If y'all knew Lina, y'all knew that Lina was a loving person," and also said: "Lina was so loving, caring ... Long live Miss John Doe."