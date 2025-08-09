An adult porn star has died aged 28 after spending several days in hospital in critical condition.

Vitoria Beatriz was a Brazilian performer known for her work with Peruvian company Inka Productions. She died on Tuesday after being hospitalised for undisclosed health issues.

Her death was confirmed in a social media statement by the firm, which remembered Vitoria for her "joy, warmth, and the light she transmitted". Born in São Paulo in July 1996, Vitoria had carved out a growing presence in the adult film industry.

She had thousands of social media followers as she worked on projects in both Brazil and Peru. In the days leading up to her death, the actress had been admitted to a medical facility in critical condition.

Her family and representatives chose not to disclose the cause of her hospitalisation, instead asking fans for prayers and privacy. A statement posted on Vitoria's Instagram fan page last Friday read: "I want to inform you that Vitoria remains hospitalised, and we, the family, have chosen not to share details of the situation.

"Just know that she is surrounded by care and love." The same account later confirmed her death and shared a moving message from the page administrator, who claimed to have regularly communicated with Vitoria via WhatsApp.

Describing the news of her death as a "shock", the admin wrote: "She told me about the challenges she faced with her physical and mental health, and how difficult it was to go through this every day… She was a very strong person, but also very sensitive." The star's exact cause of death has not yet been made public.