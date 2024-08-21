Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a devoted dog owner to my beloved cavapoo, I was horrified when I heard French actor Alain Delon’s wish for his pet dog, Loubo, to be put down and buried with him.

As the novelist Edith Wharton once said: "My little dog—a heartbeat at my feet." I unashamedly love my dog, a five year old cavapoo named Dexter and when it comes to Edith Wharton’s words, nothing brings me more joy than spending time with Dexter and having him at my side.

However, whilst I totally understand that the late French actor Alain Delon was devoted to his pet dog, Loubo, I am glad that his family have overruled his wish for him to be buried with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alain Delon may have told Paris Match magazine in 2018 that “He’s my end-of-life dog. I love him like a child,” and whilst I agree with the sentiment, ‘I love him like a child,’ I am fundamentally opposed to any dog owner or pet owner putting down their pet in order for them to be buried with them.

French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot (Alain Delon was described as the male Bardot), founded Fondation Brigitte Bardot, or FBB, to protect wild and domestic animals in France and internationally. Sky News reported that “The French animal charity Foundation Brigitte Bardot said Delon’s family confirmed that relatives will take care of Loubo, adding: ‘He has a home and a family.”

Why I am so glad that Alain Delon’s family have overruled wish for his dog to be put down and buried with him | Getty Images

Thankfully Loubo has been spared, but I am still aghast that Alain Delon could consider ending his dog’s life just so he could be buried with him. Alain Delon also told Paris Match that “If I die before him I’ll ask the vet to take us away together. He’ll put him to sleep in my arms. I’d rather do that than know that he'll let himself die on my grave with so much suffering.”

Loubou obviously brought great joy to the late French actor Alain Delon and his daughter Anouchka shared a photograph of Loubo last year on social media and said: “Wherever there’s an unfortunate person, God sends a dog. Thank you, Loubo, for being there for your master.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigitte Bardot was amongst the stars who paid tribute to Alain Delon when he passed away a few days ago at the age of 88. She said that his death left a “huge void that nothing and on-one will be able to fill.”

Alain Delon’s roles included movies such as The Leopard and Rocco and his Brothers and he was once described as the most beautiful man in the movies. In a statement on X, French President Emanuel Macron said: “Melancholy, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: he was a French monument.”

French monument aside, I believe that Alain Delon should have put his love aside for his pet and thought about ensuring his remaining years on earth are with a pet owner who can continue to give him much love.