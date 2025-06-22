Jiri Lehecka is taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the Queen’s Club final after beating Jack Draper.

It was hoped that Jack Draper would make the Queen’s Club final but Jiri Lehecka beat him to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the Queen’s Club final. Jack Draper revealed that he had been diagnosed with tonsillitis and said: “When you’re not feeling great, when your energy is really low, you use everything you can.” He also said: “I’m almost getting angry to get fired up. When you do that, you’re obviously a bit less mellow and playing a bit more on a tightrope. So when you try your best and things don’t go your way, it’s easy to spill over. That’s what happened out there.”

Alcaraz vs Lehecka Queen’s Club final: Who is Jiri Lehecka’s girlfriend Lucka Neumannová? Photo: lucie.neumannova/Instagram | lucie.neumannova/Instagram

Jack Draper also spoke about suffering from tonsillitis and said: "It had been developing over the week,” and also said: “I have been trying to recover, but the body, when you have something like that, doesn’t really want to play two-hour 20-minute matches in the heat.”

When Jiri Lehecka beat Jack Draper, watching him in the stands was his girlfriend Lucka Neumannová who was in tears. Lucka Neumannova is a track and field athlete who has reportedly been dating Jiri since last year.

Lucka Neumannová, who has 129K followers, often shares glamorous snaps of herself on Instagram and has been sharing snaps of her life in London whilst watching boyfriend Jiri Lehecka play at Queen’s Club.

After beating Jack Draper, Jiri Lhecka had a message for British fans and said: “I just want to say thanks to you guys for being fair today,” and also said: “I know that your favorite didn’t win today, but I appreciate that you were being fair and also clapped a few times when I hit a good ball, so thank you very much.”