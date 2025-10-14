Hollywood stars Alec and Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car crash in upstate New York that saw their vehicle plunge headfirst into a tree.

Alec, 67, and Stephen, 59, were travelling in a white Range Rover in East Hampton, New York on Monday, October 13. The pair are said to have narrowly avoided a collision with a rubbish truck but collided with a tree during the terrifying incident, according to TMZ.

Pictures from the scene posted to the celebrity gossip site showed Alec and Stephen as they assessed the damage from the crash, as well as police officers investigating at the scene.

Alec later took to Instagram, where he told his three million followers that the white Range Rover belonged to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. He added: “This morning I was in a car accident. This guy cut me off in a truck, a garbage truck, a garbage truck the size of a whale... It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.

Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a terrifying car crash in upstate New York, with their car narrowly avoiding a collision with a rubbish truck. | Getty Images

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. A big, fat tree. And crushed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

The Oscar-nominated actor also thanked local police for their assistance following the smash.

A representative for Stephen also issued a statement, saying: “Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

It comes months after the release of Alec’s ill-fated western flick Rust, which under performed at the box office. The film was overshadowed by the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, who will shot and killed on the set of the production after a prop gun being used by Baldwin in a rehearsal fired off a live round of ammunition. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, but not fatally.

Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, a charge he pleaded not guilty to. This charge was dropped in April 2023, but he was again indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in January 2024. The charge against Baldwin, who again pleaded not guilty, was also dismissed with prejudice.

First assistant director David Halls pleaded guilty to a charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She was released on May 2025.