A singer and actress, who was once married to a Hollywood actor, has shared she has had surgery for a potentially life-threatening condition.

Australian actress and singer Danielle Spencer, who was married to Russell Crowe for 15 years, has posted a hospital bed selfie on her Instagram page.

The 56-year-old﻿, who had two sons with Crowe during their marriage, uploaded a photo of herself sitting in a hospital wearing a hospital gown and sunglasses.

In the caption, she revealed the reason for her hospital stay. "…Meanwhile, completely out of left field-I thought I'd take a short break from music to have myself a splenic aneurysm”, she shared.

Over the top of the photo she shared that she has had surgery to treat the medical condition, writing: “Hooray for the surgeons of the world, who boldly go where most of us could not conceive of going. Huge respect and gratitude.”

The star, who uploaded the post earlier today, (Monday October 13), received many well wishes from her fans. “Look after yourself Danielle,” one person said. “Health always comes first before anything else.”

Singer Danielle Spencer, the former wife of actor Russell Crowe, is in hospital and has had surgery for a splenic aneurysm. Photo by Instagram/@daniellespencerofficial. | Instagram/@daniellespencerofficial

A person behind a Russell Crowe fan page penned: “Health is paramount. I wish you a good recovery.” A third person said: “Thinking of you Danielle and may your recovery be smooth and don’t forget to look after yourself.”

Splenic Artery Aneurysms (SAAs) are the abnormal bulging of the blood vessels which supply the spleen in the abdomen. They are the third most common abdominal aneurysm, after those of the aorta and iliac vessels. If these vessels bulges burst, it can lead to significant internal bleeding which can be life-threatening, according to the NHS.

The NHS also says patients with SAAs often have no symptoms, and they are discovered by chance during Computed Tomography (CT) scans for other reasons. The management of SAAs once found involves either watching and waiting with regular CT scanning or a procedure to fix the aneurysm.

It’s not known how Danielle’s aneurysm was found or why doctors decided surgery was the best way to treat it.

Danielle married Russell Crowe in 2003, but they split almost a decade later in 2012. Their divorce was finalised in 2018. The fomer couple share two sons, Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19.

Their relationship remains amicable, with Danielle posting a tribute to Russell on Father’s Day earlier this year alongside a message for her own dad, singer song-writer and children’s TV presenter Don Spencer.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to my beautiful dad, Don! I love, love, love you. Happy Father’s Day to the father of my boys, @russellcrowe!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of both men.

Danielle is also a singer song-writer and an actress and is known for songs such as Wish I’d Been Here and A Night Like This.