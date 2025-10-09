GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has sparked new health concerns after he revealed that he had undergone a procedure on his eye.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65-year-old broadcaster took to Instagram on Wednesday (october 8) to share selfies of himself sporting a huge eye patch over his right eye, revealing that he had been hospitalised to undergo an undisclosed procedure. He joked in the caption: “One of these eye patches was put on in hospital and the other one by me. See if u can guess which? Ps U should see the other guy!!!!”

Eamonn’s eye issues is the latest in a long line of health concerns for the broadcaster in recent years. He was forced to undergo a double hip replacement, as well as experiencing ongoing spinal issues and slipped disc. He was forced to rely on walking aids such as walking frames and wheelchairs in the past few years as he battled the health concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his latest health setback, a source told the Daily Mail: “It seems to have put him out for longer than he hoped. It’s one thing after another with setbacks… his back as well and he’s got to have more surgery on his back so he’s out of action.”

His GB News colleagues and fans have sent him messages of support. Tonia Buxton was among those to show concern, writing: “Oh no!!” Dawn Neesom said: “Hope going well x”, meanwhile Danielle Mason added: “Oh dear hope you are ok.”

Earlier this year, Eamonn opened up about his ongoing health issues. He told fans and followers: “Even when the sun shines there's pain. Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility but I'm determined to have a life...”

In a segment on GB News earlier this year, he detailed even further the impacts his health issues has had on his everyday life. While speaking about the topic of exercise cutting the risk of cancer, Eamonn said on the GB News breakfast show: “This makes me feel awful because I would have been pro-exercise, but I can't move.

“I'm in a wheelchair now. I can't put on trainers, I can't change, I can't go to the showers, I can't do things, I can't stand up.”