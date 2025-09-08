Eamonn Holmes has been pictured outside a luxury store looking frail and taking ‘almost 10 minutes’ to get into a car.

A ‘frail’ looking Eamonn Holmes was spotted taking ‘almost 10 minutes’ to get into a car on Friday (September 5). The 65 was captured on camera getting into the vehicle behind the Selfridges store in London.

Photos of the veteran Irish broadcaster dressed in a blue cardigan, being aided into his car by another man while using a walking aid. One onlooker witnessed Eamonn getting into the car waiting for him at the up market shop. They said: "He looked very old and frail and needed help walking. It took Eamonn about 10 minutes to get into the car with assistance."

Eamonn presented ITV daytime programme This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, from 2006 to 2021. In December 2021 it was announced that Holmes was joining GB News, where he began presenting its new breakfast show alongside Isabel Webster from 4 January 2022.

Speaking about the move, Eamonn said: "Our breakfast show probably has declared independence from the rest of the channel and Isabel and I do it the way we do it – as journalists. We have a relaxed approach and try to bend the rules when we can. GB News has been very welcoming – it's nice to be appreciated."

Ruth and Eamonn announced their divorce after 14 years of marriage in May 2024. Eamonn has since been in a relationship with 43-year-old counsellor Katie Alexander.

The images follow news of Eamonn’s planned live show tour Things We Like! being cancelled - reportedly due to poor ticket sales. He was due to kick off dates on a road trip on March 11, but the shows were called off.

At the time, a spokesperson for the TV presenter said: “Eamonn was really looking forward to the show. He loves interacting with the public and meeting fans. But ticket sales just weren’t there," The Sun reported. "It’s been a tough time for him personally, and this is another disappointment to deal with."

Announced in December last year, the Things We Like! tour was set to get underway in Radlett, Hertfordshire, with tickets on sale for £40. Fans would have had the chance to meet and greet Eamonn and GB News sports reporter Paul Coyte, with Holmes saying on Instagram at the time: "Coming your way soon and in theatres around the Country. Maybe the perfect last-minute Christmas gift."

Eamonn continues to battle health issues, recently asking fans to 'pray for him'. He is suffering with a severe back problem which sees him rely on wheelchairs and walking aids, last month posting on Instagram about his struggles following back surgery in 2022 following a slipped disc.

Since the surgery, the 65-year-old has not been able to walk unaided and often relies on a walking frame or wheelchair, admitting the 'harsh reality' that he may never be able to walk unaided again. He told followers he continues to suffer a great deal of pain and that it may always be the case, writing: "Even when the sun shines there's pain. Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility but I'm determined to have a life. So pray for me, help me or get out of the way social media haters."