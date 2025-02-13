Many celebrities have tragically lost their lives in aviation incidents.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many stars have sadly passed away due to being involved in helicopter crashes. Listed below are all of the celebrities that have died in helicopter crashes.

Stevie Ray Vaughn

Guitarist Vaughn died early the morning of Aug. 26, 1990, after his helicopter crashed into a ski hill. He had been traveling to Chicago after performing in East Troy, Wisconsin, with Eric Clapton. He was 35 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kobe Byrant

Kobe Bryant, the six-time NBA champion and perennial All-Star, was killed along with his daughter in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California, TMZ reports. Bryant was 41 and Gianna “Gigi” Maria Onore was 13. The tragic incident occurred on 26 January 2020.

Many celebrities have tragically lost their lives in aviation incidents. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Troy Gentry

One half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, Troy Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in Medford, N.J. on Sept. 8, 2017. The country music duo was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport Friday night, which is where the crash occurred. The pilot was also killed. Gentry and Eddie Montgomery are seen here performing in February.

Vic Morrow

Actor Vic Morrow, star of the ABC series "Combat!," and child actors Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen were killed on the ground when a helicopter crashed into them on the set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" in Indian Dunes, California in 1982.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai businessman and the owner of the Leicester City football club in the Premier League, died along with four other people when their helicopter crashed shortly after take-off from the team's King Power Stadium in Leicester, England in 2018.

Sayyid Ebrahim Rаisi, better known as Ebrahim Raisi, was an Iranian politician who served as the eighth president of Iran from 2021 until his death in a helicopter crash in 2024.