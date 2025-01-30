Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Alma Rose Aguirre’s death was confirmed in a statement by the National Actors Association

The statement read: “The National Actors Association deeply regrets the passing of our colleague Alma Rosa Aguirre, member of our union.” It also read: “Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Rest in Peace.”

Alma Rosa Aguirre was born in Ciudad Juárez in Mexico on February 19, 1929 and it was thanks to winning a beauty contest at the age of 16 that she got her first break into acting.

After appearing in the film, El Sexo Fuerte,’ Alma Rosa Aguirre appeared in movies such as Nosotras las sirvientas and El Pecado de Ser Mujer. Although she stepped back from her acting career for more than 10 years, she decided to return to the movie industry and her last role was in the film Volver volver which came out in 1973.

Ana María Alvarado, a Mexican journalist shared the news of Alma Rosa Aguirre’s death on X and wrote: “Actress Alma Rosa Aguirre passed away at La Casa del Actor, surrounded by the love of her colleagues. My most sincere condolences to her sister Elsa. May she rest in peace.”

Following Ana María Alvarado’s post on X, other users shared the memory of the actress and one wrote: “So beautiful. I like her movies along with Cantiflas, Abel Salazar and RIP.”

According to reports, Elsa Aguirre, the sister of Alma Rosa Aguirre, was unable to attend her funeral due to ill health. Alma Rosa Aguirre was considered an actress from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.