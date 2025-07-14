Amber Laidler, who works as a newsreader at Channel Seven in Australia, has split from her husband.

Former Miss World Australia Amber Laidler, who now works as a newreader at Channel Seven in Sydney, Australia, has split from her former AFL star husband Jeremy. The couple married in 2007 and they share a son Will, who was born eight weeks prematurely in 2022.

In 2020, Amber took to Instagram in honour of her and Jeremy’s third wedding anniversary, she shared a black and white photo from their wedding and wrote: “In a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you ❤️ (and you too @erinandtara) #ambergetslaids.”

When Amber and Jeremy’s son turned three, Amber shared a photograph of their son Will on Instagram and wrote: “Our little babe is 3! ❤️ The sweetest little soul and the ultimate chatterbox with endless energy and so much love for his friends, colouring, camping, Bluey and Paw Patrol. May you never lose your passion for exploring and learning... and may you never drop your day nap 🙏🏼.”

In response to Amber’s Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Happiest belated birthdays big guy, just like you are 3.. enjoy being 3 will.. you are going up far too fast..,” whilst another person said: “Happy Birthday Will!!! Such a big boy now 🥳.”

Jeremy also shared an Instagram post in honour of Will’s birthday and wrote: “Our little man is 3.! 🎉🎂 Cannot believe how quick you are growing up. You are so caring, loving and energetic. Happy birthday Will”

Amber Laidler and husband Jeremy’s son Will spent the first six weeks of his life in hospital after being born prematurely. When he was able to return home, Amber shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “Six weeks, 125 return trips to hospital and more RAT tests, expressed milk bags, late night pumping sessions and tears than I care to count.”

Amber went on to say that “It felt like eternity but somehow flew by so quickly at the same time. Welcome home Will, finally. #letthechaosbegin.”

When it comes to her job as a newsreader, Amber Laidler told website Flossi Creative that “Whilst a lot of people might believe that the life of a news presenter is glamorous, the reality is, you don't have a hair and makeup crew following you around.”

She also said: “Getting TV ready is a skill you need to learn on the job. And there is definitely no autocue for live crosses; it's all about getting the information, memorising it and being able to deliver it succinctly.”

Amber Laidler’s husband Jeremy is a former AFL (Australian Football League) footballer who played for Geelong Football Club, Carlton Football Club and Sydney Swans in the Australian Football League.