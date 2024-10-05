Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Frank Fritz recently passed away at the age of 60 after the reality star previously suffered a stroke in 2022.

Mike Wolf, Frank Fritz’s longtime friend and co-star confirmed his death on Instagram and said:"It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve [known] Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

Following his announcement, Mike was inundated with tributes to Frank. One fan said:” Mike I am so sorry for your loss. Frank was such a big part of your life and became an important figure in American culture through your mutual efforts with the show,” whilst another said: “My childhood was spent next to my dad curled up on the couch weekend mornings watching American Pickers. It’s a bond with my father I grew up with and now as an adult we will go to antique shops and rummage sales. This absolutely breaks my heart to hear, I have so much admiration to you both. 🕊️”

American Pickers star Frank Fritz's cause of death revealed | getty

It has now been revealed Frank Fritz’s cause of death. According to TMZ, “A rep for Frank Fritz tells TMZ … he died from the effects of a stroke he had several years ago -- and he had Crohn’s disease for decades, which may have played a role.

“Frank was in a Quad Cities hospice facility (on the Iowa-Illinois border) and was surrounded by friends, including Mike Wolfe, when he passed.”

In August 2024, rumours were circulating that Frank Fritz had passed away but a source told The US Sun that “It’s all a bunch of bull. Don’t know where it came from.”

When Frank Fritz suffered a stroke in 2022, his co-host Mike Wolfe took to his Instagram on 22 July 2022 and said: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.

“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it thought this okay. I love you buddy.”

After he suffered a stroke in 2022, Frank Fritz was hospitalised again after suffering from pneumonia and seizures. In September 2022, he was reportedly placed under conservatorship as he was unable to look after himself.