Loose Women host Andrea McLean is reportedly set to quit Britain for Spain after being hit with health and financial woes.

The 55-year-old broadcaster is said to be planning to relocate abroad with her husband Nick Feeney after a series of difficult years following her 2020 departure from the ITV daytime programme.

Andrea left the show to focus on her female empowerment business This Girl Is On Fire, which was officially dissolved in February 2024 after failing to turn a profit. Despite investing heavily in her business from the sale of her £1million Surrey home, the company’s final accounts, published in December 2023, revealed assets of just £292.

Around the time the business was shut down, Andrea also suffered a serious health crisis. She revealed she came within 24 hours of death after contracting pneumonia and sepsis, which prompted her to reassess her priorities.

A source close to the presenter told The Sun, which reported her apparent planned move to Spain: “It’s been a tough couple of years and the business never financially recovered. Andrea made the decision to dissolve the business officially earlier this year. Now she’s planning a new life in Spain with husband Nick. After she nearly died, Andrea’s focused on what really matters — family and friends. She’s in a really good place, positive, loved up with Nick still, her kids are all grown up so she’s happy and making life work for her.”

Andrea, a familiar face on British television for more than two decades, had previously shared how lucrative brand partnerships and deals vanished overnight when she made her departure from Loose Women public. She said: “I went from, ‘OK I knew I had this amount of money coming in and this much work that will see me through to the next six to eight months,’ it disappeared overnight. I was like, ‘Oh my god I only have my savings. I can’t turn back and change my mind. I have no other income.’”

Following her departure from television, Andrea sold her home and moved into a six-bedroom rental property, later turning to the stock market, though it remains unclear what returns she gained. Her decision to leave Loose Women was also influenced by a nervous breakdown. Announcing her exit live on air, Andrea said: “Last year I had a nervous breakdown and what I felt was this year, collectively, the world had a breakdown and the experience I had means that this year I was mentally really strong to deal with everything that the pandemic threw at us.

“But it made me stop and think: ‘What do I actually want?’ If there is anything that can show us you only get one life… Are you living it the way you want? Doing everything you want to do? Being brave and taking chances? And I realised no.”

Andrea, also an author of three bestselling books — This Girl Is On Fire, Confessions of a Good Girl and Confessions of a Menopausal Woman — is now focusing on her writing career full-time.