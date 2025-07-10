A beloved amusement park at UK beach dating back more than 100 years is to close later this year, its owners have announced.

Coney Beach Amusement Park, which opened in the Newton area of Porthcawl, Bridgend county, in 1918, external, will close in October, the owners said in a post on Facebook. "It's the end of an era, for over 100 years we and other showmen and their families have lived and worked in Porthcawl helping to make it a busy seaside destination," the Evans family added.

It follows a consultation, external in February on plans by Bridgend council and the Welsh government to redevelop the waterfront with up to 1,100 new homes, shops and restaurants, and the extension of boardwalks and green spaces. The owners added: "We will miss it greatly and while we are sad to see our time here come to an end we are forever grateful to have had the opportunity to have been part of so many generations of families lives, young and old.

“Thank you for sharing our love of 'all the fun of the fair' and the legacy that Coney Beach leaves." Coney Beach experienced a significant boom in popularity in the 1950s, drawing large crowds with events such as boxing matches, firework displays, and aerial acrobat shows.

The closure paves the way for the Porthcawl Waterfront Regeneration Project, a joint initiative by Bridgend Council and the Welsh Government. The site is earmarked for significant redevelopment, which will include 1,100 new homes, a variety of shops and restaurants, and an extension of the town's boardwalks and green spaces.