Danny Dyer and Nick Love originally worked together on The Football Factory and have now reunited for the film Marching Powder.

Danny Dyer and director Nick Love have a long history when it comes to their professional careers, they first worked together in 2001 on Goodbye Charlie Bright and then continued in 2004 on The Football Factory, followed by The Business in 2005 and Outlaw in 2007.

When it comes to their new film Marching Powder, Radio Times has described it as “Powered by its provocative title (a euphemism for cocaine), the film centres on Dyer’s Jack, a 45-year-old lout who likes nothing more than casual violence, boozing and sniffing as much white powder as he can get up his nose.”

In the movie, Danny Dyer’s son Arty plays his child and Danny Dyer told Metro that “I mean, I have a son in Marching Powder. He was the same age as my son, and it’s got some naughty dialogue in it because we’re trying to highlight the fact that my character is a s**t dad, he’s not been very available.

“They couldn’t find anyone to play this child. And there’s some really intimate stuff between me and my son in this that I don’t think I could have pulled off with someone else’s kid.’

Danny Dyer is best known for his roles in The Football Factory and for starring as Mick Carter in EastEnders, he joined the cast in 2013 and left in 2022. He is also the father of Love Island star Dani Dyer, the pair have a podcast ‘Live and Let Dyers,’ and as well as being a dad to Dani and Arty, he also has a daughter, Sunnie, with wife Joanne Mas.

Who is Nick Love?

Nick Love is a British Film Director whose credits include The Football Factory, The Business, Goodbye Charlie Bright, Outlaw, The Sweeney and a 2009 remake of the football hooliganism drama The Firm. When it comes to his personal life, Nick Love was married to EastEnders star Patsy Palmer from 1998 to 2000.

After she split from Nick Love, Patsy Palmer said: "Nick and I wanted different things. I wanted the perfect family and home, picket fence and all. Meanwhile, Nick was passionate about his career. And I was still in denial about my drinking and drug-taking."

Before marrying Nick Love, Patsy Palmer was in a relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell, with whom she shares her eldest son Charley. She went on to marry taxi driver Richard Merkell and they now live in Malibu with their three children, Fenton, Emilia and Bertie.