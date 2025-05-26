Singer Demi Lovato, 32, married Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes in a California ceremony.

Singer Demi Lovato is newly married as she has just tied the knot with her boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes in a California ceremony. On February 14 (Valentine’s Day) Demi Lovato took to her Instagram account to reveal how much she was looking forward to marrying Jordan Lutes.

For the Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Demi shared beautiful photographs of the couple and wrote: “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that. I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!”

In response to the post, Paris Hilton wrote: “😍😍,” whilst her mother Kathy Hilton wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As Demi Lovato marries, who is her husband Jordan Lutes, who made her wedding dress, has she taken Ozempic? Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's 'Child Star' at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

When it came to making their relationship official, Demi and Jordan went public with their relationship in August 2022 and Jordan asked Demi to marry him on December 16, 2023. In September 2024, Demi Lovato told People magazine that "You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him, and added that “It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

Who is Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes?

Demi Lovato’s new husband Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes is an independent musician who comes from Ottawa in Canada. He told Nuance magazine that he was previously signed to Capitol Records but left to become independent and said: "I left because due to Covid mad budgets got cut, and I guess they didn't want to hold me and not give me the support I needed, which is so blessed of them to do.”

Jordan Lutes co-wrote Demi Lovato’s tracks "Substance," "Happy Ending," and "City of Angels" from their recent album Holy Fvck. In 2022, he took to Instagram and wrote: “substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang 🖤”

Who made Demi Lovato’s wedding dress?

According to Vogue, Demi Lovato’s bridal gown was by Vivienne Westwood. In an interview with Vogue, she said: I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” and also said: “When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

Has Demi Lovato taken Ozempic?

Demi Lovato has not publicly confirmed or denied she has taken Ozempic. In April 2025, Parade reported that “Demi Lovato reignited Ozempic speculation from fans with new photos after debuting her dramatic weight loss. On April 29, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram with a carousel of photos following a recent physical transformation.”