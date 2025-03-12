Demi Lovato recently shared a TikTok video of herself roasting a chicken.

At the start of the video, Demi Lovato said: “Today we are making a whole roasted chicken. It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun, and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed.”

She then realised that she had turned on the stove instead of the oven and revealed that “I’m just nervous!” It would seem that this was the case as Demi Lovato hands looked to be trembling whilst she removed the insides from the chicken

Fans appeared to notice Demi Lovato’s nerves and one wrote: "I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard." In response to the comment, Demi Lovato wrote: “I’m okay! I promise,” followed by a black heart.

Another fan wrote: “Forget Meghan Sussex. I need a Demi cooking show on Netflix RIGHT NOW.”

What’s wrong with Demi Lovato as fans notice her ‘shaking’ in a new video? Demi Lovato speaks onstage during Teen Vogue Summit 2024 at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Teen Vogue) | Getty Images for Teen Vogue

In the caption for the video, Demi wrote “On Cooking With Demi we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now.”

Demi Lovato is engaged to musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes. The couple got engaged on December 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. Demi Lovato shared a photo of the ring and a picture with Lutes on Instagram and wrote: "I'm still speechless … My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you .”

In September 2024, she told People magazine that "You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him.” She also said: "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing." The couple made their red carpet debut on February 4, 2023 at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.

For those of you who are curious about Demi’s recipe for roast chicken, here it is

⅓ ¾ to 4 pound chicken

1 lemon

Kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh tyme, plus 10 sprigs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 or 3 carrots, peeled and cut in chunks

1 medium yukon gold potato, cut in chunks

3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

½ small onion

1 stalk celery

5 or 6 ¾ inch slices of a baguette

2 big handfuls of baby arugula

1 tablespoon vinegar