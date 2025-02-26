Will Smith and India Martinez performed their track ‘First Love’ at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami.

At the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami, Will Smith and India Martinez appeared to be getting rather ‘steamy’ whilst performing their track ‘First Love.’ Will Smith, 56, whose separation from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was revealed in 2023, looked to be placing his hand on the backside of India Martinez, 39.

There have been mixed reactions to Will Smith actions with one fan calling it ‘inappropriate,’ whilst another wrote: “It's like someone's dad's on the karaoke with a drunk local woman.” However there have also been fans defending him and one took to X and wrote: “Will Smith spent years being humiliated by Jada, and now that he finally shows a shred of masculinity, people are mad? The real problem isn’t Will. It’s a culture that glorifies Jada’s disrespect while condemning a man for acting like a man.”

In 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on an NBC News Prime-Time Special with Hoda Kotb that she and Will Smith have been separated and living completely different lives since 2016. When Jada was asked by Hoda why they hadn’t revealed their relationship status previously, she said that it came down to "just not being ready yet …”

As Will Smith appears to lean in to ‘kiss’ India Martínez on stage, who is she? The pair perform during Univision's 37th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center on February 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed why their relationship had fractured and said: “Why it fractured...that — that’s a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” She also said: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever,” and added that “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

Who is India Martinez?

Jenifer Yésica Martínez Fernández, known professionally as India Martínez, is a Spanish flamenco and pop singer. India Martinez was born in Córdoba in Spain and was just five years old when she began studying flamenco. India Martinez took part in a talent show, Veo, at the age of thirteen and reached the Andalusian finals.

In 2004, she released her debut album Azulejos de Lunares and earned herself a nomination for Best New Artist during the Latin Grammy Awards in 2009.

On Valentine’s Day 2025, Will Smith released the song, ‘First Love’, featuring India Martínez and Polish guitarist Marcin. Will Smith revealed on Instagram that the song “is the embodiment of that rush, that adrenaline you feel when you discover your First Love.”