The Associated Press has apologised for cutting short a red carpet interview with R&B singer Babyface.

The news outlet was live-streaming on YouTube with two of its journalists when, during the interview, one of them suddenly shouted another celebrity's name. The journalist can be heard yelling “Chappell,” seemingly referring to pop singer Chappell Roan.

Upon hearing this, Babyface responded: “You guys wanna talk to her?” before returning his microphone and adding: “Go to that.”

In a statement posted on its social media, it said: “We are deeply sorry for cutting out interview with Babyface short on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologized to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream.”

But the apology seems to attract criticism from fans, with one describing the behaviour as ‘disrespectful.’ One wrote: “She wasn’t even paying attention to Babyface, she just rudely yelled ‘Chappell!’ and still didn’t acknowledge him before he walked away.

“That was complete and utter disrespect to one of the greatest music icons ever, and during Black History Month.” Another wrote: “Now stop hiring influencers and graduated twitter stans who can’t handle being around celebrities to do interviews”.