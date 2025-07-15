Rapper Azealia Banks has spoken out on social media alleging that her and Conor McGregor have been “sending nudes since 2016”.

Last night (Monday 14 July), Azealia Banks posted on X: “No me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL.

“I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle …. Funny how big of closet maga bait that was… Men are so homo and obsessed with d**k it’s not even funny”. Her comments come after she posted explicit images of what she claims are unsolicited nude photos sent to her by Conor McGregor.

The rapper shared screenshots of X (formerly Twitter) direct messages allegedly sent by the former UFC champion. In the tweets, Banks accused McGregor of sending her “crooked dick pics” and attempting to threaten her into silence.

“How you gonna send a bitch some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM,” she wrote, attaching two full-frontal mirror selfies of McGregor, one captioned “Lifting weights” and the other accompanied by a threatening message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”

The post has since been deleted from X for violating rules. However, this post from the rapper still stands: “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer dick then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f***ing sunscreen damn.”

Users online mocked the situation. One posted: “Wasn’t expecting to see Conor McGregor dick pics on this fine Monday morning.” Another person commented: “Why is he lifting weights with his dick, wtf is going on??”.

The incident comes just days after McGregor was photographed kissing a bikini-clad woman on a Florida beach - a woman who was not his long-term fiancée Dee Devlin. As reported by The Sun, the Irish MMA fighter was seen cosying up to the unidentified brunette in Fort Lauderdale, laying out towels, placing his hand on her leg, and relaxing with her for several hours. The couple reportedly jetted in via watercraft and were unfazed by surrounding beachgoers.

The 36-year-old has been engaged to Devlin since 2020, and the couple share four children together. Despite previous public displays of affection and a shared family life on social media, McGregor has faced multiple allegations and controversies over the years, including a civil trial in 2023 where he was found liable for assaulting a woman and ordered to pay over £200,000 in damages.

McGregor has not publicly responded to Banks’ allegations or the leak at the time of writing.