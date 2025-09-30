Rapper and singer Bad Bunny will take the coveted role of the headliner at the NFL’s Super Bowl half-time show next year - but who is he?

The Tití Me Preguntó singer has become one of the world’s most streamed artists. He’ll perform at the climax of the NFL season on Sunday February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco, California.

Born in March 1994 on the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico, his major breakthrough came in 2018 when he featured on Cardi B’s hit song I Like It. His stage name is inspired by a photo from his youth in which he dressed in a bunny outfit, sporting grumpy expression.

The musician first performed at the Super Bowl in 2020 when he surprised fans as a guest during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s co-headlining half-time performance. The show at Super Bowl LX in February 2026 will be his first time headlining though.

Speaking to Apple Music’s half-time headliner special with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden for his first interview following the announcement, he said: “I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture. I’m excited about everything, not just for me.” He added: “I’m going to enjoy. I’m going to embrace the moment. I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.”

The star is also fresh off a historic Puerto Rico residency this month which drew more than 500,000 fans, and is leading all nominees at the upcoming Latin Grammys in November.

Bad Bunny’s success only looks to be increasing - but who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including his real name, his net worth, and how he is dating right now.

What is Bad Bunny’s real name?

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is best known by his alias Bad Bunny. But his real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

How old is Bad Bunny?

He was born on March 10 1994 which means he is now 31 years old.

What is Bad Bunny’s net worth?

As of 2025, Bad Bunny’s net worth is widely estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He made his money through his work as a music artist and also an actor. He earns substantial amount of his income from streaming royalties and album sales, and also from his tours.

He’s also acted in several films in a mix of drama and comedy roles. He previously appeared in Bullet Train (2022) and the biopic Cassandro (2023), and in earlier this year he starred in Happy Gilmore 2 as Oscar Mejías, a caddy to Adam Sandler’s character. He also joined the cast of crime thriller film Caught Stealing (2025).

Who is Bad Bunny dating?

Bad Buny is thought to be currently single. Throughout 2023 and 2024 he had an on/off high profile romance with Kendall Jenner, but they split for good by September last year. Prior to his relationship with Kendall, between 2017 and 2022, the singer had another on-and-off relationship - with jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri - which lasted five years overall. The pair kept their relationship mostly private, after having met at a restaurant in Puerto Rico.

In summer 2020, there were rumours the pair had got married after photos of Gabriela wearing a diamond ring went viral online - but Bunny shut them down with a frank response to Entertainment Tonight. “No, I’m not that married,” he said. “Maybe it can be [an engagement]. But I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot.”

By summer 2022, however, they had split. For the six years before that, between 2011 and 2018, the star was in a relationship with university girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz. Their romance was serious and he proposed to her in 2016, but they called off the relationship in 2017.