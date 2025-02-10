Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson used violence against his wife for over a decade, including putting her in a headlock during an argument, a court has heard.

The television auctioneer, 46, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday, facing charges of controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault by beating. He denies all charges.

The prosecution alleged that Hanson's violent behaviour towards his wife, Rebecca Hanson, began in 2012 - two years after their marriage - and continued every six months or so for the next decade.

Prosecutor Stephen Kemp told the jury that the first violent incident occurred in 2012 when Hanson put his wife in a headlock after she threw an empty box on the floor.

“He put his arm around her (Mrs Hanson’s) neck and then put her into a headlock,” Kemp said.“Rebecca does not say she lost consciousness, but she was understandably scared and shocked by what her husband had just done to her.”

Mrs Hanson reportedly confronted her husband afterwards, but Hanson justified his actions by saying he had to "restrain" her, a claim that neither the prosecution nor the victim accepted.

The court also heard details of a 2015 incident in which Hanson gripped his wife's arm so hard that it left three fingertip bruises, causing her significant pain and distress.

“She said she was too scared to call the police. What she did do was, she took a photograph in a mirror of the injury to her arm shortly after this incident, and then she took another a few days later when the bruising had come out,” Kemp stated.

In May 2022, Hanson allegedly grabbed his wife so forcefully that he left a red mark on her shoulder after an argument over their kitchen layout.

By May 2023, Mrs Hanson told her husband via message: “I shouldn’t be scared of my husband, they are meant to protect you, not hurt you.”

Hanson allegedly pushed her twice that same month.

Mrs Hanson reportedly decided to leave the marriage in early 2023, before the couple attempted counselling. In June 2023, Hanson sent a message to his wife saying: “You know I would never hurt you. I can go for sessions for my anger.”

Hanson was arrested later that month and denied grabbing, poking, or squeezing his wife during a police interview.

The controlling or coercive behaviour charge against Hanson covers the period between 2015 and 2023. The jury was informed that the charge could not apply to earlier incidents as the law only came into effect on December 29, 2015.

“The prosecution allege that, in addition to specific occasions when Mr Hanson assaulted his wife, his behaviour was such that it amounted to controlling or coercive behaviour,” Kemp said.“It was behaviour that the prosecution say was such that it had a serious effect on her, because it caused her to fear, on a number of occasions, that Mr Hanson would use violence against her.”

Hanson, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, was seen in court wearing a black suit and green tie, shaking his head as the allegations were read out.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Who is Rebecca Hanson

In December 2023, The Sun reported that the BBC TV auctioneer had recently moved out of the home he shared with his wife Rebecca. She works as a diagnostic radiographer and the couple reportedly paid £900,000 for the manor home they moved into together in 2014.

Rebecca discussed her husband with The Daily Express in 2010 and said: “Because he is very giving, he has a problem saying no sometimes and that often means he is very busy. But, when he is away, I can usually flick on the television and see if he's on there and that's always a nice feeling.”

The couple have two children, their daughter was born in 2014 and two years later, Rebecca gave birth to a son. Their first child Tommy was born stillborn in 2012.