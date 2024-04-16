Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bargain Hunt star Philip Serrell has revealed that his daughter was targeted by car thieves in a terrifying ordeal.

The BBC auctioneer took to social media to share how his daughter Clementine had caught two individuals attempting to steal her car after they had stolen her car keys. Serrell, who lives in Worcester with his wife, says that despite the scary situation, Clementine remained composed, leading to her father joking about the car thieves reaction to being confronted by his 5 ft 4, daughter.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Serrell said: "Last night @clemserrell caught 2 blokes stealing her car after a car key theft. In a way, I hope they don't get caught. Won't do their street cred any good being chased off by a 5'4" blonde."

Clementine recalled the ordeal in the comments, describing herself as “Liam Neeson/James Bond”, she said: "I’m basically a Liam Neeson/James Bond hybrid now thank you to everyone for their well wishes x."

Fans of the Bargain Hunt star sent messages of support to Clementine, recognising her bravery. One wrote: "Clementine Serrell is constantly inspiring and such a hard-working person. Only deserves the best and not these crooks! Hugs to you, Clem." Whilst another added: "They didn't realise how fit you were, girl power!! Glad you're ok.”

Who is Phillip Serrell?

Serrell is the auctioneer on BBC daytime programme Bargain Hunt. He is best known for wearing a scarf which is referred to as the “Serrell scarf”. In 2021 he revealed the real reason why he wears it.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter he explained: "Cast your mind back to about November of 1999, I was asked to record the very first Bargain Hunt that they ever recorded. I walked into the green room with a scarf on and I was about to take it off when the soundman said, 'What are you doing?'. I said, 'Well, I’m taking my scarf off'. He said, 'no, no, no - don’t do that because I can hide the microphone in there and it makes me look really good.”