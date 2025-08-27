Stuart Prebble, the former ITV chief executive, was the creator of the BBC series Grumpy Old Men.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Crick took to X and wrote: “Some sad news. Stuart Prebble, the former TV producer, ITV chief executive and author, has died. He was one of the most distinguished TV journalists of modern times. He was 74.”

Les Glover took to Instagram to pay tribute to him and wrote: “Sad to hear of the passing of Stuart Prebble. He was in charge of Granada Reports when we did our first TV appearance nearly 45 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He invited us back a few weeks later for our second appearance but unfortunately no footage survives. He and the late Roger Blyth were really good chaps.”

In October 2024, Stuart Prebble took to Facebook and wrote: “It’s exactly fifty years ago today that I walked through the doors of BBC Broadcasting House at the start of what has turned into a five decade career in television. I’ve done a lot of jobs in that time- sub-editor, reporter, presenter, producer, exec producer, commissioning editor, CEO of ITV- and as an indie for the last 23 years.”

Stuart Prebble also wrote: “I’ve had some wonderful breaks and worked with some amazing people, and luckily for me I still do. I’ve also experienced some tragedies, and have written the whole story in STILL GRUMPY AFTER ALL THESE YEARS, which is available, all proceeds going to my wife Sam’s Charity To Be Heartsafe, set up in memory of our son Toby. Thanks to a wonderful industry and to the hundreds of friends I’ve made along the way.”

According to the charity’s website, “It was in July 2019 that 22 year old Toby (or Tobe as he was known to friends and family) was found dead on his bedroom floor by his mother – Sam Richards. At the time of death he was fitter and healthier than he’d ever been. His death was registered as SADS – Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, and as the condition is usually inherited, Sam went with her younger son to get tested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity says on their website that “Our ultimate aim is to help prevent the premature and sudden deaths of other young people who should still be alive, like Toby.”

When Stuart Prebble created the BBC show Grumpy Old Men, contributors included Jeremy Clarkson and Nigel Havers.