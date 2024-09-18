Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC Radio DJ Danny Stubbs, who was a father to daughter Leah, 19, has been described by wife Danielle as “the most beautiful person inside and out.”

In her tribute to Danny Stubbs, Danielle Stubbs said: “We had to create our own hope on this cancer journey that began a year ago in August. We became so much stronger as a couple and though we have gone through hell, we had some of our happiest moments and memories together. I am so proud of how hard Danny fought to stay with me, he never gave up. He is the strongest man I’ve ever known and his mentality was so strong even til the end. Danny still wins. Taking care of him was the greatest privilege, loving him was an honour.

“Loving Danny, and being loved by him, has and will always be the best thing about this life. I will carry him in my heart every day. I’m so grateful for the time we had together. I wish more than anything that we could have more time but it would have been selfish of me to keep him when the cancer was so cruel. Danny is no longer in pain and at peace now. The most beautiful person, loved by everyone. I will treasure our love forever.”

Following Danielle’s tribute, many former colleagues and friends shared their own memories of him. Carla Werner said: “Danielle. I am so sorry for you and your family. Utterly devastated he was just the most amazing person I've ever worked with, and I loved everything he did. No words. The Power of Love always wins. Sending so much love to you through this transition and into the days ahead. LOVE & LIGHT ❤️”

Danny Stubbs passed away at St Luke’s Hospice in Winsford on 24 August and had been diagnosed the year before with rare Stage 4 oesophageal adenocarcinoma.He was tragically told that the cancer was inoperable and had spread to his lymph nodes and bones in his spine.

As a DJ, Danny Stubbs worked all around the world and also remixed for the likes of U2 and Ariana Grande. Danny and Danielle Stubbs married in November 2023 and Danny said at the time that “Yesterday I got to marry the love of my life & the most innocent, kind, forgiving and thoughtful person I could ever wish to meet.”