Cause of death revealed for beauty pioneer Sharon Chuter who died at 38

Tributes were paid to Sharon Chuter, the founder of Uoma Beauty, when she died in August 2025 at the age of 38.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 14, 2025, beauty pioneer Sharon Chuter, the founder of Uoma Beauty, died at the age of 38. In an article in Vogue following her death, Funmi Fetto recalled meeting her at a Vogue beauty breakfast and said: “She was an activist. A woman on a mission to ensure that Black people were afforded the same care and attention in beauty as everyone else – and that equity existed across the board. She would not stop until she had changed the beauty industry forever.”

UOMA Beauty paid tribute to Sharon Chuter and wrote: “Sharon Chuter’s passing is deeply saddening news, and our thoughts and condolences go out to her family & loved ones during this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Sharon stepped down as CEO from the company and in an Instagram post, said: "I’ve been pouring into others, now to pour into me and mostly to spend time with my favorite person in the world (ME).”

She also said: "I’ve missed me. I feel beautiful when I feel free and I’m taking back charge of my life and liberating myself to learn the meaning of healthy detachment."

Following her death, Cipriana Quann took to Instagram and wrote: “Rest in peace to the beautiful, inspiring and innovating Founder of UOMA Beauty and Pull Up For Change; Sharon Chuter.” The Instagram account for Black Beauty Founders paid tribute to Sharon Chuter and wrote: “Our hearts are heavy and words fall short.

“Sharon Chuter was a force who changed the beauty industry forever, shattering ceilings, building doors, and inspiring every Black founder who dares to dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with Glamour magazine in 2021, Sharon Chuter was asked the question: “How do you stay positive? How do you keep grinding with this big smile on your face?”

Sharon Chuter said: I’m one of the very few privileged people in the world who does what I love every day. I’m privileged that I have been given the opportunity to make a difference, and heavy is the head that wears the crown.

“The crown comes with a lot of weight, but it’s also a privilege to be given that crown. That’s how I see it. I’m inspired by Queen Elizabeth because one of the things that she understands is the dedication to the crown, the honor it is to wear it, and the honor in service, no matter what it costs you.”

What was the cause of Sharon Chuter’s death?

According to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office , the beauty pioneer Sharon Chuter died after suffering from blunt traumatic injuries. People magazine reported that “According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Chuter, the founder and former creative director of beauty brand Uoma Beauty, was found dead on a patio. The death was listed as an "accident." The report also cited medication non-complaint Schizoaffective Disorder as other significant conditions.”