Greek actor Dimitris Imellos was the first actor to be awarded the Khor Award in 2001 for his performance in Tony Kushner’s ‘The Illusion.’

Hellenic Film Society USA paid tribute to Dimitris Imellos on Instagram and wrote: “The Hellenic Film Society mourns the loss of beloved actor Dimitris Imellos, who passed away at the age of 57. Remembered for his performances at the National Theater of Greece, he was also active in film and television. His role of police officer Fragiadakis in the popular TV series Sasmos brought him immense public acclaim in recent years.

“In 2021, Imellos was named Best Actor by HFS for his performance in Tailor, a feature film presented in that year’s New York Greek Film Expo. The film’s director Sonia Liza Kenterman, said, "Dimitri left us too soon. He was full of love and generosity. I was very fortunate to be his friend."

“Saddened by the loss of this distinguished artist, members of the Hellenic Film Society offer heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Although Dimitris Imellos was originally attending to have a career in law, he decided to pursue a career in theatre and studied at both the Theatrical Workshop of Vassilis Diamantopoulos and the Drama School of Diomidis Fotiadis. When it came to theatre productions he appeared in, Dimitris Imellos was in Oedipus at Colonus, Medea, The Persians, Erotokritos and Tartuffe.

Rigas Skepetaris paid tribute to Dimitris Imellos on Instagram and wrote: “Dimitris Imellos has been an example of a man with ethics, values, quality and love, a meaningful, real artist, who walked with his value! I am honoured to have met him and been his friend and student. IMMORTAL!!!”