Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen | Getty Images

Ben Cohen and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff are “fighting not to lose everything”, including their relationship and their home, due to their debts, a court has heard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

45-year-old Rugby World Cup winner Cohen appeared alongside Rihanoff, 46, his partner of 11 years, after she was caught driving her Audi Q3 without insurance earlier this year.

During a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (September 6), Cohen said he had ignored a text message from his insurance company, which lead to the car his wife was driving being uninsured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rihanoff, who appeared under the name Kristina Pchenitchnykh, was caught driving the Audi, in Horsemarket, Northampton, on Sunday April 14. The professional dancer was given six points on her licence, but faced a driving ban as she had 12 penalty points.

The Russian TV star was in court to appeal the conviction for driving without insurance with Cohen, with whom she shares daughter Milena Rihanoff-Cohen, aged 8, appearing as a witness for her.

The court heard the pair, who met when they were paired together on BBC reality show Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, had set up several businesses, including a yoga studio, which had suffered as a result of Covid.

Cohen said: “I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything – to lose my cars and my house and my relationship. I’m so overdrawn.” When questioned about the strains on his and Rihanoff’s relationship, he said: "We’re still living together. We’re in it financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: “We’re in business together so the problem is that we opened the business before Covid and we got the worst severities of it and in all honestly this is just another problem for me to deal with. I’ve got credit cards that are overdrawn. I’m overdrawn in both accounts. We have got a business debt because of Covid. It’s just another problem.”

Rihanoff cried throughout the hearing and, at one point, had to leave the court room holding her hands over her mouth because she felt sick. She spent the rest of the hearing wrapped in a white blanket holding a tissue to her eyes.

She told the court she needed to be able to drive so that she judge ballroom competitions across the country, a job which earned her £2,000 a month. She also said she needed to drive to take her children to school. Rihanoff is also a stepmother to Cohen’s teenage twin daughters, 16-year-old Harriette and Isabelle, whom he shares with ex-wife Abby Cohen. The court also heard her eight-year-old step-daughter Milena suffers from a heart condition and she takes her to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for treatment.

Cohen confirmed that he had been solely responsible for sourcing insurance for the couple’s cars. The court was told that he had been searching for cheaper insurance online at the end of February after being quoted £7,500 by Aviva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had taken out a policy out with Dial Direct on Thursday February 22, paying monthly by direct debit. In March, however, he was abroad when he received a text message telling him Dial Direct were going to cancel his insurance unless he sent them his no claims details.

He said he didn’t have a no claims bonus so he did not send any details to the company and did not respond so the policy was cancelled two weeks later, on Thursday March 7. Just over a month later, in April, Rihanoff was stopped driving uninsured in Northampton town centre.

The court heard that when police officers phoned him he immediately tried to take out another policy with the same company. When asked if he knew, on April 14, that the policy had been cancelled, he replied: “I 100% did not know that policy would be cancelled because the no claims information they’d been asking for wasn’t relevant to me.”

He added: "I didn’t know until I got that call from Kristina then I was (saying) ‘what are you on about?’” He also said he had not told Rihanoff about the cancellation of the insurance. He also admitted he had not asked Rihanoff about the dates of her previous speeding offences before taking out the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Louise Cox rejected her appeal, but told Rihanoff she had “every sympathy” with her. She said: "We find you had an honest belief you were insured but don’t accept that belief was reasonable grounds to account for your lack of insurance.” She said that Rihanoff should have made sure she was insured before driving.

Rihanoff, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, Northants, was ordered to pay £357 in appeal costs. Rihanoff was spared a driving ban, however, due to her “exceptional hardship” despite totting up 12 penalty points.