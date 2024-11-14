Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bent Mejding’s actress wife Susse Wold paid tribute to him on Facebook and revealed his cause of death.

After sharing actor and stage director Bent Mejding’s cause of death on Facebook, his actress wife Susse Wold wrote: “I am filled with sorrow and tears, but also with profound gratitude that for 53 years I was fortunate enough to be married to my life partner, my lover.”

Susse Wold also wrote: “Believing in something greater than oneself is a decision. I’ve decided to believe that Bent will still protect me even though he’s not physically here anymore. I want to carry him with me through a life of art and movement, and never stop loving him.”

Susse Wold ended her tribute with these words: “Things are hard right now, so I’ll pray for peace and quiet. I know you will respect that. Thank you for that.”

According to DR “Bent Mejding made his debut at Folketeatret in 1958, and later he made his directorial debut at Gladsaxe theatre in 1961.One of his biggest roles was as the husband in the comedy 'Privatliv' from 1971, which he managed to play more than 700 times opposite his wife.”

DR also reported that “In addition to Susse, Bent Mejding leaves behind his children Lars and Anne as well as Susse's son Christian, whom he adopted in the 00s.” The couple married in Hawaii in 1983.

Bent Mejding’s wife Susse Wold revealed in her Instagram post that “My beloved Bent has died of severe pneumonia.”