Producer Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown was best known for working with the likes of Beyoncé and Drake.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grammy-winning producer Sidney 'Omen' Brown has been found dead in his apartment at 49. According to TMZ, “Sidney's mom, Martha Brown, tells TMZ ... his body was found by a relative inside his Harlem, New York, apartment on September 13 after concerned staff at his work contacted his family when he did not show up for his shift.”

Barawine Harlem, a bar in New York, where Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown worked, paid tribute to him on Instagram and said: “It is with shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Omen was part of Barawine’s team for over a decade bringing his unique talent to all. There are not enough words to express our feelings.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends and all who loved him. We will never forget Omen, Rest in peace.”

Beyoncé and Drake Producer Sidney 'Omen' Brown found dead in his apartment at 49. Pictured here are Beyoncé and hip-hop artists Jay Z and Drake at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images for NARAS

Loren Austin Hammonds paid tribute to Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown on Instagram and wrote: “My heart is hurting for the loss of my friend and musical brother Sid “Omen” Brown. I first met O back in high school when our crews Dujeous? and Young Mob Empire connected.

“We’d been friends ever since. O was always the coolest cat in the room. His chill demeanor was infectious. I always knew it would be good vibes when we saw each other, whether in the studio or at a show or a party or just hanging out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And his MUSIC! Damn. Omen’s musical compositions were movies for your ears. His beats could tell stories, going from sinister to inspirational and back, sometimes over the course of only a few bars. His work with artists like Redman, Drake, Ludacris, Beyoncé, Usher, Wayne, Fabolous and more is legendary.

“His work within our family is sacred. O, we love you and will miss you. I wish we could have said a proper peace. Until the day we meet again. Your legacy lives on. 💔 #omenforever.”

The Instagram account for ZoraHughes Premium Organic Coffee also paid tribute to Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown and wrote: “We are heartbroken by the loss of the incredibly talented and generous Music producer Sidney “Omen” Brown. 💔

“From producing on Ludacris’ Release Therapy (Grammy-winning Best Rap Album) to crafting classics with Drake and Beyoncé, Omen’s genius shaped culture in ways that will be remembered forever. But beyond the accolades, what truly set him apart was his spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He cared deeply for people—mentoring youth, uplifting others, and even taking the time to curate a jazz playlist for our small company, ZoraHughes. That playlist still lives with us today, featured on our packaging, a reminder of his kindness and artistry.

“To give so selflessly to a small brand like ours speaks volumes about his heart and character. We are deeply saddened, and our prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest in power, Omen. Your light and music will continue to inspire. 🕊️✨”

Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown co-wrote and co-produced Beyoncé’s song ‘Mine’ featuring Drake from her 2013 self-titled album and also co-produced Drake’s song ‘Shut It Down’ on his debut album, Thank Me Later in 2010.