Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Big Brother star has shared an emotional video to her Instagram page where she broke down in tears following “life changing” surgery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah McDougal, who appeared on the Australian version of the hugely popular reality show, took to Instagram on Thursday (October 24) to share a video of herself after she had undergone an important five hour procedure.

It was her boyfriend who filmed her reaction after she woke up from the surgery and saw the results for the first time. She instantly sobbed and said she was “so grateful”. She then continued to stare at her body in shock, with her mouth wide open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old had had a breast reduction. She cried further as she felt her smaller breasts. Later, the TV personality looked down her surgical gown again and said how pleased she was with her new body. “Oh my God, they're so cute,” she said. Her boyfriend then asked: “How would you describe them?” She replied with one word: “Perfect.”

She then asked if the “camera wants to see” - and at this point he other half turned the camera on himself. “Camera does not want to see. I want to see though. This is where I turn you off”, he said, before the video ended.

McDougal captioned her video with a message to her fans: “I don't think many people can understand how life changing this surgery is to me. I simply have no other words except for how grateful I am for this life of mine. To each and every one of you guys reading this right now, take life by the FKN BALLS MAN. Do you, for you”, she said.

Big Brother star Sarah McDougal has had "life changing" surgery which has left her in tears. Photo by Instagram/@ssarahmcdougal. | Instagram/@ssarahmcdougal

In a follow-up video to her Instagram Stories, she said she wasn’t feeling much pain but that she had been taking pain relief and that she was also feeling nauseous. Suggesting it was more than worth it, she added “oh well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breast reduction surgery aims to aleviate the discomfort associated with particularly large breasts. It is a major operation that can help make breasts feel smaller, lighter and give them a better shape, according to the NHS. It’s not known exactly why McDougal decided to have the procedure.

The surgery is carried out in general anaesthetic, and generally people who undergo the procedure have to stay in hospital for one or two nights after it has been completed. Full recovery from the surgery can take two to six weeks.

McDougal, who appeared in season 12 of Big Brother Australia in 2020, was the first housemate in the show’s history to be born in the 2000s. She was born in January 2001. She lasted 35 days in the house and came fifth.