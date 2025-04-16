Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Brian Austin Green is currently in recovery after suffering a perforated appendix.

The 51-year-old actor opened up about his health condition in a video shared on Instagram on Monday. He recalled his early symptoms, noting that he “started feeling some pain” in his stomach last week.

He said: “I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix. Not quite burst but just before.”

According to the U.K.’s National Health Service, a perforated appendix is a serious condition that can lead to complications like an infection of the inner lining of your abdomen, a blockage in your bowel, or a painful build-up of puss. Green recounted that when he first experienced stomach pain, he visited several emergency rooms near his home but left because they were overcrowded. He eventually ended up at Providence Cedars, located in Tarzana, California.

He added: “They were fantastic. They got me in right away, got me right into surgery. The aftercare was phenomenal. When I tell you every single person that was there was incredibly kind and loving and supportive and helpful, I mean it, every single person.

“So, everyone at the hospital: Thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me. I’m on the road to recovery. It’s not an easy process. This is my first surgery, first major surgery. I’ve had small ones.”

Green — who was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021 — has previously opened up about his physical health. In 2023, he revealed he had suffered from stroke-like symptoms for four years that were ultimately caused by his diet. The symptoms, including vertigo and ulcerative colitis, led him to be bedridden for three months and unable to speak, read, or write.

Green is a father to five children. He shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. The Desperate Housewives alum also shares sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, eight, with Fox. In June 2022, he welcomed his fifth child, son Zane Walker, with fiancée Sharna Burgess.