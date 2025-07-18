On Day Two of The Open 2025, Brian Harman is currently top of the Leaderboard.

In November 2024, Brian Harman and his family endured a terrifying incident where his son Walter nearly drowned whilst on a family holiday in Florida. Brian was not in Florida at the time as he was competing in an Asian Tour Event in China.

His wife Kelly Van Slyke was with their three children in Florida at the time of the incident, their son Walter was six at the time, daughter Cooper was eight and son Jack was two. Cathy Dowdy, a family friend of the golfer Brian Harman, tried to save Walter, which resulted in her being in a coma.

After winning the Valero Texas Open, Brian Harman dedicated his win to Cathy Dowdy and said in his winner’s interview with NBC that “I played with a heavy heart today. Miss Cathy … she’s not doing so good; just thinking about her all day,” and also said: “Just knowing that I’ve got so much support back home … I just feel so blessed to have all these people in my life.

Brian Harman poses with his wife Kelly and daughter Cooper Marie after winning the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club on May 7, 2017 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

According to the St. Johns Citizen, “Retired teacher Cathy Dowdy jumped into the surf on Oct. 13 after Harman’s son was pulled in by a rip current. She couldn’t reach him, but another man, Crane Cantrell, managed to reach the youngster and safely pull him to shore.

St. Johns Citizen also reported that “But Dowdy — a close family friend of the Harmans — struggled in the surf and was later rushed to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.”

Who is Brian Harman’s wife Kelly?

Brian Harman has been married to Kelly Van Slyke since 2014 and the couple have three children, Cooper, Walter and Jack. When he won the 2023 Open Championship he thanked his wife and family, Bryan Harman said: “I gotta thank my wife and family back home,” and added that “I sure miss them. I can't wait to get back to them tomorrow, but first, I'm going to have me a couple of pints out of this here trophy I believe!”