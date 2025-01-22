Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An activist and women’s rights crusader has died after a two year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Cecile Richards, who served as the president of both the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliated Planned Parenthood Action Fund, has died of cancer at the age of 67 after being diagnosed in 2023.

Her family confirmed her death in an Instagram statement on Monday (January 20). “This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie. Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives,” it read.

The family added that they were “grateful to the doctors and health care workers who provided her excellent care and the friends, family, and well-wishers who have been by her side during this challenging time.”

They did not confirm her cause of death in the statement, but Richards had previously spoken candidly about her battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable type of brain cancer.

“There’s been highs and lows, but I feel really fortunate to have health care that is first class living in New York City,” Richards once told CCN. “It’s made me appreciate how much all people need health care.”

Richards died just hours before President Donald Trump was sworn in to a second term as president.

She served as president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018. The organisation calls itself the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care and also the leading provider of sex education. During her time as president, she fought anti-abortion legislation and advocated for legislative protections for pregnant women.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund said they are “heartbroken to lose a giant in the fight for reproductive freedom” in their own tribute statement.

“Cecile Richards was an indomitable force,” the groups said. “In her 12 devoted years of service to our organization, Cecile brought Planned Parenthood Federation of America to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work.

“She led us through fights that transformed the reproductive health and rights landscape and made Planned Parenthood Action Fund the advocacy and political force that it remains to this day.”

In one of his final presidential statements, Joe Biden also honoured Richards on Monday, calling her a “leader of utmost character” and saying she “fought for the dignity of workers, defended and advanced women’s reproductive rights and equality. Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cecile Richards. Cecile fearlessly led us forward to be the America we say we are.”

Many tributes have been left to Richards online. One said: “Thank you, Cecile for all that you have fought for on behalf of women’s rights. You are a true Hero.” Another said: “Cecile. Thank you. You done good, you taught us that we deserve the world. My heart is absolutely broken.”

A third said: “To Cecile’s Family and Friends - Her spirit will continue to live in her inspiration and contributions to bettering the world. Sending condolences and healing love!”