Maggie Beer was rushed to hospital after falling at home and was left with fractured bones and bruising.

Maggie Beer, who is 79-years old and is a regular guest on MasterChef as well as being a chef, food author and restaurateur, suffered a fall at her home in August. Following her fall, her family posted an update on her Instagram which read: “Hello Friends,

“It’s Maggie’s family here. Just writing to let you know that following a fall at her home, she’s unfortunately suffered a couple of minor bone fractures and related injuries.

“Thankfully Col, her husband, was there and she is now in the excellent hands of her doctors who are confident she will make a full recovery.

“It may just take a little while. More than anything else, Maggie hates letting people down. But she has multiple events and public engagements coming up that she may have to miss.

“She has asked us to apologise on her behalf to all those affected - and has asked for your patience as she recuperates. Thank you for your understanding -

The Beer Family.”

Following the update on Maggie Beer’s Instagram, TV chef John Torode sent his well wishes and said: “All my love. Wishing you a speedy recovery Maggie.”

Seven weeks ago, Eli Beer said: “ If social media well-wishes could be bottled up and applied to Mum’s ailments, she’d be back up at ‘em in no time!

“Dad and I want to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of support. It has been warmly received and is enormously appreciated. Mum is very definitely feeling the love.

Elli Beer.”

Maggie Beer has recently provided an update on her Instagram following her fall and explained that after her granddaughter gave her a makeover, she felt "brave though and ‘glam enough’ to say hello to everyone. She revealed that she has been overwhelmed by the support but underestimated the “severity of the injuries.” Maggie Beer also said she has a “way to go” but will make a “full recovery.”

Following Maggie’s update on her health, she has been inundated with over a 1000 comments. One said: “You are a much loved national treasure,” whilst another said: “Take care Maggie, we are thinking of you.”