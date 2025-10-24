9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Adora Tate tragically passed away at 23.

The cause of death has been revealed for 9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Adora Tate. Following her tragic passing at the age of 23, tributes have been pouring in for the star.

Mizzez Mobetta paid tribute to Isabelle Adora Tate on her Instagram page and wrote: “What a beautiful young lady.. I’ll never understand why on Gods green earth it’s always the most loving, innocent and purest souls who are always taken too soon. I pray for peace and strength for your family, friends and loved ones..❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another person wrote: “RIP. My sincere condolences to your family, friends, loved ones, colleagues. Very sorry for your loss. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

When she was a teenager actress Isabelle Adora Tate was diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease. She took to Instagram in 2022 and said: "This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard. While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways.

“I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.

"I would’ve never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t. I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me."

The McCray agency paid tribute to Isabelle on Instagram and wrote: “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th.

Actress Isabelle Adora Tate, who starred in 9-1-1: Nashville alongside LeeAnn Rimes, has died at 23. Photo: izzy.tate /Instagram | izzy.tate/Instagram

“She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.

“Special thanks to @fincannonmark @shelbay9 for casting her and @caroline_locorriere for that wonderful encouragement and nudge back to the acting world. Also to Lora Sorrentino for making her set experience a good one.

“My heart goes out to her wonderful mother @katerinataterealtor , her sister Daniella, family and friends. I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many. 💔🕊️”

What was Isabelle Adora Tate’s cause of death?

The McCray agency have given an update on their Instagram stories which reads: “We were not prepared for the media outlets reaching out, here is an official statement:

“Isabelle “Izzy” Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. She passed away peacefully on the 19th of October. The family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss.

“Izzy recently returned to acting and booked episode one of 9-1-1: Nashville which filmed in June and first aired October 6th.

“Information about the disease Izzy suffered from can be found at link. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Izzy’s memory be made at the same link.”

According to the CMT UK website, “Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) is a group of hereditary (genetic) conditions that damage the peripheral nerves. These nerves are responsible for passing on commands from the brain to the muscles in the arms and legs, and for passing information back to the brain about sensation – pain, heat, cold and touch.

“It causes the muscles in the legs and arms to waste, which can cause problems with walking, standing and balance. Hand function and strength are also affected. CMT gets worse over time and there is currently no cure.”