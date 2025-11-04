Christina Perri married Paul Costabile on December 12, 2017.

Christina Perri is to divorce her husband Paul Costabile after seven years of marriage, the couple wed on December 12, 2017. People magazine reported that “According to documents filed by Perri, 39, at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Monday, Nov. 3, and obtained by PEOPLE, Perri listed the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences."

Christina Perri was 31 when she married her then boyfriend Paul Costabile in New York City back in 2017, Costabile who is an entertainment reporter, was 20 at the time. Christina Perri shared a photograph of the couple on Instagram after their wedding and wrote: "On this day four years ago, we met. Today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!" Perri excitedly captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

Paul Costabile also took to Instagram and wrote: “4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife!!!

Singer Christina Perri files for divorce from Paul Costabile after seven years, do they have children? Christina Perri and husband Paul Costabile arrive for the HBO documentary premiere of "Foster" at the Linwood Dunn theatre in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Photo CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Whoa. I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year. And for friends and fam wondering... invites to an official shindig coming soon...now I’m going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy.”

Christina Perri and Paul Costbile are parents to two daughters, Carmella Stanley, 7 and Pixie Rose, 3. In 2020 Christina Perri revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks and said at the time that “Today i had a miscarriage,” and also revealed “Baby was 11 weeks old at the time. We are shocked & completely heartbroken.”

Christina Perri also said at the time that “We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

Christina Perri went on to say that “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you. “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”