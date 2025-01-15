Comedian Kathy Griffin finalises divorce from second husband Randy Bick
Before marrying her second husband Randy Bick, comedian and actress Kathy Griffin had been married to actor Matt Moline from 2001 until 2006. TMZ has reported that “According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the former couple (Kathy and Randy) got hitched on New Year's Day 2020 and inked a prenup, but three years later they split, citing irreconcilable differences.”
“In the papers filed Monday with the court, the parties agreed that, per the prenup, no community property exists between them, meaning they did not accrue any assets together over the course of their marriage. The parties also divided up their separate property per the terms of the prenup and waived spousal support. The former couple had no children, so child support was not an issue.”
Kathy Griffin reportedly first met Randy Bick at a food and wine festival in 2011 and although they had only been married for nearly four years, they had been a couple for over a decade. Kathy Griffin married Rick Bick in an intimate ceremony on New Year’s Day 2020 and had gotten back together after splitting in 2018.
The Daily Mail reported that 'As of late, Randy was more content with being a homebody and instead of growing together, they started growing apart,' the insider said. 'Kathy hates that it has ended this way, but she needed to be Kathy again, and this was the only way she was going to get there.”
Kathy Griffin previously told People magazine about Randy Bick when they were dating that “He’s very sweet and very mellow.” She also said: “He’s like a regular guy, you know, he’s like a real guy. He’s not like a Hollywood guy.”
