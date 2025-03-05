Congratulations are in order for comedian Robby Hoffman and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, who have got married.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news comes weeks after the couple, who have been in a relationship for around two years, sadly had to leave their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The couple actually married in a private 20-minute ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year, but Windey has just confirmed the news to Cosmopolitan in an interview published today (Wednesday March 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34-year-old Windey, who was previously engaged when she was The Bachelorette on the reality show of the same name, told the publication: “We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna ‘we found love in a hopeless place’. What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

On January 8, Windey told her fans that she and Hoffman, aged 35, had to evacuate their LA home due to the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

The couple went to Las Vegas and checked into a hotel which they said they thought looked like a wedding suite, and this is what made them think about getting wed. Hoffman already had plans “to propose in six months”, however, Windey explained, but this just sped up their plans.

Comedian Robby Hoffman and The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey have got married. Photo by Instagram/Gabby Windey. | Instagram/Gabby Windey

Hoffman added: “Gabby turned to me and she went ‘should we get married?’ And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her. We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like ‘whoa.’ And then Gabby floated getting married.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windey went on: “It was nice, it being my idea. Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I’m always the one pumping the breaks, but when something feels right, it just feels right. I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea.”

Hoffman explained that it “felt right” having a private wedding after living their relationship in the public eye. She also revealed that she proposed in a crossword puzzle before they walked down the aisle.

Former Bachelorette Windey first went public with her relationship with Hoffman in August 2023, telling her fans that she had been dating the comedian for the past three months at that point. “I’m in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before,” Windey said in an Instagram Story video at the time. “But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.”

On the same day, during an appearance on The View, the reality star shared that she’d previously felt a “whisper” about being attracted to other women but it got “louder and louder” in recent years. She added that she could “see the future” with Hoffman in a way she hadn’t been able to in previous relationships. “She is so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved,” she said. “Like, a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows, so now it’s like ‘yeah, exactly’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will know Windey first rose to fame when she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022. She then starred alongside Rachel Recchia as the co-lead for season 19 of The Bachelorette later that year and got engaged to Erich Schwer - but the two split less than two months after his proposal aired.